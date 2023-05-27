Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 120,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 512% compared to the typical volume of 19,734 call options.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

