Bank of Montreal to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.