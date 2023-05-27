Greenridge Global Weighs in on Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.95. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.
