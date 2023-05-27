Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for SAP SE Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAP in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get SAP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP Price Performance

Institutional Trading of SAP

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $137.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.