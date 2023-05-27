Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $15.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $328.01 on Friday. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.11 and a 200 day moving average of $341.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 127.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

