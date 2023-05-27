Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

