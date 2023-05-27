Reviewing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -107.22% -319.75% -79.91% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marpai and Mangoceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marpai currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.65%. Given Marpai’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

35.9% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Mangoceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $27.80 million 0.73 -$26.47 million ($1.45) -0.48 Mangoceuticals $109,661.00 151.93 N/A N/A N/A

Mangoceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.

Summary

Marpai beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.

