Reviewing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Marpai and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Marpai
|-107.22%
|-319.75%
|-79.91%
|Mangoceuticals
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marpai and Mangoceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Marpai
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Mangoceuticals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
35.9% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Marpai and Mangoceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Marpai
|$27.80 million
|0.73
|-$26.47 million
|($1.45)
|-0.48
|Mangoceuticals
|$109,661.00
|151.93
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Mangoceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.
Summary
Marpai beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Marpai
Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals Inc. is involved in developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction drug branded `Mango`. Mangoceuticals Inc. is based in DALLAS, TX.
