International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.99) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) price target on shares of International Distributions Services in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

LON IDS opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 331.30 ($4.12).

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

