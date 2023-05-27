Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.84, but opened at $41.13. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 693,582 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

