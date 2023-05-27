Northland Capmk Weighs in on BM Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for BM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

BMTX has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. BM Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.02.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

