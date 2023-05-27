Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 137 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on the stock.

Shares of HEIT stock opened at GBX 113.23 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.75%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

