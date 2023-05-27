Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $28.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kohl’s by 822.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 901,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,220,000 after buying an additional 803,765 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $5,631,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,299,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

