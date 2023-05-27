Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) PT Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.70) price target on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HEIT opened at GBX 113.23 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.32.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

