Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $112.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.92. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

