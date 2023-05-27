Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $112.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.92. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

