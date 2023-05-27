REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.30 million, a P/E ratio of 263.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 500.13%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in REV Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in REV Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

