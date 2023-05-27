Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $189.67

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $178.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,437,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

