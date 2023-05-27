Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT at $174.00

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLFPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Investments, Adviser, Personal, and Corporate or Strategic. The Investments segment provides investment solutions for institutional, wholesale, and insurance clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.