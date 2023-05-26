NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.13.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $379.80 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $394.80. The stock has a market cap of $939.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.52 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

