NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.13.

NVDA opened at $379.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.52 and a 200 day moving average of $218.29. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $939.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

