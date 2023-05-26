Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.94. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

