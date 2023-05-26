Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4 %

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

