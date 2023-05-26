Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

