Argent Trust Co Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

About Alphabet



Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

