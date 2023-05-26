Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $12.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 426,542 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $126.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

