Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Allstate were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Allstate by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

