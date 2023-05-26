Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.62.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

