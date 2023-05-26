Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,220,037 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.0% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

