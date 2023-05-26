Argent Trust Co Makes New $218,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

DXCM stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

