First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,004,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

AEO stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

