Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

