Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 440,446 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.17% of Guess’ worth $69,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guess’ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

