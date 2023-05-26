Aviva PLC Sells 9,135 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $99.92 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

