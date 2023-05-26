Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

TLSNY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

