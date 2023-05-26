Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %
TLSNY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
