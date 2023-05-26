CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.59 and last traded at $153.32. Approximately 162,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 458,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.65.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

