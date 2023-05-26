CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.59 and last traded at $153.32. Approximately 162,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 458,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.65.
CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
