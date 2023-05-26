Citigroup Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $167.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

DLTR stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

