Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $14.85 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,879 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of EnerSys worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $96.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

