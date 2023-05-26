Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,998 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $78,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $179.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

