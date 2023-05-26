Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,502,797 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502,797 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Alphabet worth $1,724,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

