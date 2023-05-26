Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $22.32. Kohl’s shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 10,726,056 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Several brokerages recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

