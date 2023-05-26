90 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,994,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,459.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,575.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,499.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

