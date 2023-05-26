Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 173,885 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 173,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,439 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

