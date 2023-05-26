Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
Shares of DY stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.
Insider Activity
In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
See Also
