HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.34% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 111.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

