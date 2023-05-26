HRT Financial LP Acquires 52,457 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 499.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.