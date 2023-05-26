Guess’, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

GES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Guess’ Trading Up 8.2 %

GES opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,623.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Guess’ by 285.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Guess’ by 109.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $161,382,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

