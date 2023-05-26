The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 226,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 370,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.