V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 888 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

