Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Small Cap Consu currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GES. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of GES opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

