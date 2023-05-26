Navient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Navient has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Quarry LP grew its position in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navient by 88.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

