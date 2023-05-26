O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $260.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.